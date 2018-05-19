Watch: Fitness to last a lifetime

Filmed by Caleb Christensen.

This semester, the year-old Fit4Life program thrives with its biggest group of clients.

“Fall semester we had around 150 to 200 students,” said Elizabeth LeBlanc, the Wellness Center director and a junior studying exercise physiology. “Last semester we got a little bit over 250 people by the end of the semester, and this semester we’re almost past 300, and it’s only the first few weeks of school.”

The Fit4Life program was originally named The Biggest Winner, but the program later switched to focus on a more holistic approach to health.

“We switched it over to adapt to a changing atmosphere,” LeBlanc said. “Now the program is not just weight loss, but all sorts of fitness and health goals.”

The new program offers students a wealth of resources.

“The people that participate have access to wellness coaches here in the Wellness Center, where they can get information on nutrition, … sleep, stress, hydration and other things like that which lead to general wellness,” said Derek Sorenson a Fit4Life trainer and a junior studying exercise physiology. “They also have access to trainers in the gym … and workouts which are provided through an app on their phone.”

Students join the program to participate in the individualized health plans.

“I joined the program because I wanted to improve my health and fitness levels after two knee surgeries,” said Hannah Merrell, a junior studying business management. “The healthier I am, the easier knee replacements will be in the future. Since this decision, I have lost 20 lbs and would love to lose 20 more.”

According to the Fit4Life website, the program’s creators focused on having a health outlet where students can meet their goals. LeBlanc said the program can be tailored to fit every client’s needs, whether they join with an interest in building strength or plans to run a marathon.

“The program is all based around improvement in whatever (the) goal the client has, so it’s really great to see that progress,” Sorenson said.

The program welcomes students with any level of health-related knowledge. Sorenson and LeBlanc say the program focuses on building the knowledge and skill set for staying fit and healthy for their whole lives.

“You can come in without a single clue of what an apple even is, and we’ll turn you around in a semester,” LeBlanc said.