Five benefits of sleeping right

On March 16, just about everyone celebrated a holiday whether they realized it or not. World Sleep Day is an annual celebration of sleep, organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. The committee organized the holiday to remind the world why it is important to get enough sleep.

Tyler Watson, a faculty member in the Health Services Department, said six to eight hours of sleep each night is ideal.

“If you sleep for less, you’ll have problems,” Watson said. “If you sleep longer, you’ll have problems.”

BYU-Idaho students are definitely not strangers when it comes to sleepless nights.

“Single students definitely struggle with getting to bed on time,” Watson said. “They’ve got so much going on, whether it’s video games, cramming for tests or late-night sodas, they always seem pretty tired. The same can be said for married students, especially if they have kids. Kids can be unpredictable in the middle of the night.”

Here are five benefits of getting adequate sleep:

1. Energy

There are many reasons experts recommend getting adequate sleep each night. One of them is because your body will make better use of the things you eat. Less sleep leads to eating more, which leads to gaining weight, according to a study from the US National Library of Medicine.

2. Creativity

Thomas Edison famously sat in an armchair until he drifted off to sleep so he could come up with new inventions. His trick? Ball bearings in his hands that would clatter to the floor once he fell asleep. Once awake, he would jot down any ideas that came to mind.

3. Lower health risks

A Harvard study shows that sleep deprivation contributes to a weakened immune system. The more tired you are, the more likely you are to get sick.

4. Increased productivity

When we get the ideal amount of sleep we are better prepared to take on the day. The Harvard study explains that the health effects of disruptive sleep patterns hurt day-to-day well-being and decrease overall productivity.

5. Improved mood

An improved mood almost goes without saying.

“Sleep is one of many factors in how we’re feeling throughout the day,” Watson said. “Sleep won’t determine your mood for the day, but it will leave you more capable when dealing with everyday stressors.”

By now, everyone is probably adjusted to daylight saving time. However, it is not too late to make the adjustments you need for your sleeping schedule. Stop trying to get homework in by midnight. Make it a goal to get to bed at a decent hour. It is the first step to a healthier lifestyle.