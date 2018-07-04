Five firework shows making a bang near you this Independence Day

BYU-Idaho students unfamiliar with the pyrotechnics that go down in Southeastern Idaho on Independence Day can take their pick from the top five firework shows in the area.

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

“The biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi,” according to The Freedom Celebration’s website.

This massive display takes place at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls at approximately 10:03 p.m., according to their website.

Viewers can find the best places to park and watch the show using the event and parking maps on freedomcelebration.com.

The Biggest Show in Idaho

This massive coordination of explosions takes place at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello at 10 p.m., according to Local News 8.

Independence Day Fireworks Show

This show can be viewed from the luxury of a hot spring. Fireworks start at dusk in Lava Hot Springs. Observers can “Take in the view from anywhere in downtown Lava,” according to lavahotsprings.org.

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

Witness a flare of pyrotechnics at the Island Park fireworks show. It begins at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Lodge, 3857 Lakeside Lodge Lane in Island Park, according to The Idaho State Journal.

Your Very Own

Make your own show this year and support local firework vendors.

Rexburg Mayor Jerry L. Merrill reminds Rexburg residents that firework laws prohibit any firework that goes up more than 15 feet without a permit, according to Local News 8.

“Any person violating any provision of Sections 8.04.040 and 8.04.050 shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding six months, or by a fine not exceeding three hundred dollars, or by both,” according to Idaho code.