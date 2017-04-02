Five new LDS temples announced

Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced five new temple locations during the Sunday Morning session of general conference:

Brasilia, Brasil

Manila, Philippines

Nairobi, Kenya

Pocatello, Idaho

Saratoga Springs, Utah

“The five announced temples bring the total number of operating temples (155) and temples announced or under construction (27) to 182 temples worldwide,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “Dedicatory services will be held for five temples this year, including the Paris France Temple (May 21), Tucson Arizona Temple (August 13), Meridian Idaho Temple (November 19) and Cedar City Utah Temple (December 10). The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple will be rededicated June 4. There are five temples under renovation, including the Frankfurt Germany Temple, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, Jordan River Utah Temple, Oakland California Temple, and Washington D.C. Temple. Temples under renovation are considered operating temples.”