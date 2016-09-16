Five things you should know about Constitution Day

On September 16, 2016, we celebrate the formation and signing of the Constitution of the United States that occurred on September 17, 1787, according to timeanddate.com. Here are five things you need to know about Constitution Day:

Constitution Day usually falls on the actual signing day, September 17, but whenever this day falls on the weekend or another holiday, schools and other institutions will observe Constitution Day on the adjacent weekday, according to the Information for Financial Aid Professionals website. In 1939, William Randolph Hearst, a New York City news tycoon, suggested for a holiday to be created to celebrate American citizenship. In 1940, Congress designated the third Sunday in May, as “I am an American Day,” according to constitutionfacts.com. Olga T. Weber, a Louisville, Ohio resident, petitioned for “I am an American Day” to correspond with the signing of the Constitution. This day was then moved to September 17 and known as “Citizenship Day,” according to constitutionfacts.com. Public schools in Iowa are credited as being the first to observe Constitution Day in 1911, according to constitution.laws.com. There are two requirements in the commemoration of Constitution Day. The first is that the head of every federal agency provide each employee with educational and training materials concerning the Constitution, and second is that each educational institution which receives federal funds should hold a program for students every September 17, according to loc.gov.