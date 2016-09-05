On the first Monday of September, we celebrate the hard work and accomplishments of American workers. Here are five things you should know about Labor Day:

Labor Day is to pay tribute to the contributions and social and economic achievements of American workers and celebrate their successes, according to history.com. Labor Day falls on the first Monday of September and is celebrated in both the United States and Canada, according to dol.gov. The first Labor Day was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City. In 1884, the first Monday of September was selected as the holiday, according to dol.gov. Labor Day didn’t become a federal holiday until 1894. Before this time, Labor Day was only celebrated in certain cities, according to history.com. There isn’t any credible evidence on who the founder of Labor Day was. Many people credit Peter J. McGuire, cofounder of the American Federation of Labor, as the founder of Labor Day, while others credit Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union, as the founder, according to history.com.