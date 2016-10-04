Five tips for relieving stress

Everyone gets stressed. Juggling school, work, family and friends isn’t easy. When you are feeling a little stressed this week, here are a few stress relief suggestions:

Music

Eliott Power, a sophomore studying biology, said that he listens to music to relieve stress.

Power said he listens to music 24/7, and that it doesn’t matter what type of music it is.

A recent study published in the British journal Heart found that slow or meditative music is a proven stress buster, according to shape.com.

Listening to music can have a tremendously relaxing effect on our minds and bodies, especially slow and quiet classical music. This type of music can have a beneficial effect on our physiology, slowing the pulse and heart rate, lowering blood pressure and decreasing the levels of stress hormones, according to psychcentral.com.

Call Someone

Power said he also calls a friend or family member when he is stressed.

Talking on the phone with mom is nearly as good as getting a hug for helping stressed-out kids calm down, according to CNN.com.

Get Animal Therapy

Naomi Dickson, a sophomore studying art, said that if she were at home she would snuggle up to her pets, but now that she’s at school she settles for a stuffed animal.

Petting your cat or dog releases feel-good endorphins, which reduces your heart rate, according to today.com.

Get Active

Caleb Beers, a freshman studying biology, said that when he is stressed he works out.

Being faithful in your workout routines relieves stress. Working out is one of the most effective stress relievers.

Researchers recently found that after spending 30 minutes on a treadmill, their subjects scored 25 percent lower on tests that measure anxiety and showed favorable changes in brain activity, according to shape.com.

Matt Pond, a sophomore majoring in general studies, said that he rides his bike around school to relieve stress.

By focusing on your pedal stroke, you can block out other worries and stresses of the day, giving your brain a break from all of your daily problems, according to active.com.

Laugh

Find a friend, watch a funny movie or read a meme. Anything that makes you laugh out loud will help release stress.

Laughing lowers cortisol, your body’s stress hormones, and boosts brain chemicals called endorphins, which help your mood, according to webmd.com.

Next time life has you stressed out, try one of these suggestions. Hopefully, you will find yourself stress-free.