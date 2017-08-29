Floodwater damages Houston Temple

Courtesy Photos: Mormon Newsroom.

The raise in floodwater after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas damaged the Houston Texas Temple on August 28.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the Houston Temple closed its doors since Saturday, August 26, after the rain and wind became stronger.

“The creek became a river and the current is so strong that it’s been dangerous to even try and approach the temple,” said Marshall Hayes, president of the Houston Texas Temple, to Mormon Newsroom. “It appears water to the depth of four or five inches has gone inside the temple.”

Hayes said to Mormon Newsroom that the flood damaged the baptistry, a marriage waiting room, the dressing rooms, the kitchen and the laundry.

“All missionaries are safe, though several missions have been affected,” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published in a statement, according to Mormon Newsroom. “Significant precautions were taken before Hurricane Harvey’s arrival to help missionaries remain safe.”

According to Deseret News, local Church leaders in Texas, as well as the global leaders in Salt Lake City, Utah, activated the Church Humanitarian Aid networks.

“The Church on Friday (August 25) began sending water, hygiene and cleanup kits to a regional bishop’s storehouse near Houston,” Mormon Newsroom reported. “These supplies will be offered to any who are in need.”

Mormon Newsroom informed the Church will continue to monitor the situation in Texas, including the needs for additional supplies, resources and volunteers.

“We are praying for the people of Texas and invite others to join us in those prayers,” according to the Church statement on Mormon Newsroom.

According to The New York Times, the floods are expected to keep rising for days. Ten people were confirmed dead so far and thousands of people had to be rescued from the floods.

Thousands of people around the world are showing their support for the people of Houston.

Rexburg For Refugees posted on their Facebook account they will be organizing a fundraiser to help the people affected in the Hurricane Harvey. One hundred percent of the donations will be sent to them.

For more information, visit Rexburg For Refugees.