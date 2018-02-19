Impact of Parkland shooting reaches BYU-I

Red roses and gunfire. Paper hearts and tears. Chocolate candy and heartbreak. A day to celebrate love turned to a day of mourning in Parkland, Florida.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, killing 17 and injuring 14.

Among those killed was vibrant and determined 14-year-old Alaina Petty, a junior ROTC member and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In an interview with CNN, Petty’s family said that Alaina loved to serve those around her and volunteered after Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

“We won’t have the opportunity to watch her grow up and become the amazing woman we know she would become,” Petty’s family said to CNN. “We are keeping an eternal perspective.”

Tayler Roberts, a BYU-Idaho alumna, lived in the same home ward as the Pettys and said it was hard to hear the devastating news.

“I knew them very well,” Roberts said. “They were my family. It didn’t feel real. I didn’t want to accept the news that those ward family members I knew could possibly be harmed.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement after the shooting expressing concern for the vicitms and their families.