Impact of Parkland shooting reaches BYU-I

Red roses and gunfire. Paper hearts and tears. Chocolate candy and heartbreak. A day to celebrate love turned to a day of mourning in Parkland, Florida.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, killing 17 and injuring 14.
Among those killed was vibrant and determined 14-year-old Alaina Petty, a junior ROTC member and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In an interview with CNN, Petty’s family said that Alaina loved to serve those around her and volunteered after Hurricane Irma hit Florida.
“We won’t have the opportunity to watch her grow up and become the amazing woman we know she would become,” Petty’s family said to CNN. “We are keeping an eternal perspective.”
Tayler Roberts, a BYU-Idaho alumna, lived in the same home ward as the Pettys and said it was hard to hear the devastating news.
“I knew them very well,” Roberts said. “They were my family. It didn’t feel real. I didn’t want to accept the news that those ward family members I knew could possibly be harmed.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement after the shooting expressing concern for the vicitms and their families.
“Among the many injured or killed were two members of our faith,” according to the Church’s statement. “We unite our prayers with millions of others who are mourning and praying for them.”
Roberts said as soon as she heard the news she wanted to know what she could do to help.
“I was going to go back to Florida for this, but there isn’t much I can do there,” Roberts said. “I felt firmly impressed that I needed to start making cards for the families. I wanted them to know that people across the globe were praying for them.”
The flag of the United States of America is raised to half-mast in Rexburg, Idaho following a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is the third-worst school shooting in history, following Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Angela Armstrong, a sophomore studying art, said she has never been this close to a shooting before. Armstrong is currently in Orlando, Florida, participating in the Disney World internship program.
“It scares me knowing that I’m around hundreds of people every day, and you never know what could happen or if someone is planning on doing something dangerous today,” Armstrong said.
Someone who knew Cruz called the FBI’s Public Access Line a month before the shooting to warn them about him.
According to an FBI statement, “The caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”
Armstrong said a lot of pain could have been prevented in this situation.
“When parents send their children to school, they shouldn’t need to worry or be scared of not seeing them again,” Armstrong said.
According to politifact.com, there were three incidents this year, including the shooting in Florida, that involved multiple gunshots causing deaths and injury.
“It scares me to think of the future and how this could become worse, but I know God has a plan,” Roberts said.
There were 3.85 deaths per 1,000 people due to gun violence in the United States in 2016, according to NPR. This number was eight times as high as the rate in Canada, which was 0.48 deaths per 1,000.
Armstrong said while she is working at Disney World they are trained on what to do if there is a shooter or if another dangerous event occurs.
“We should not have to live in this fear,” Armstrong said. “Never let a moment go by without telling your children that you love them.”