Florist takes case to the Supreme Court

Washington State Supreme Court ruled Feb. 16 that Baronnelle Stutzman wrongfully discriminated against Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed, when she refused to arrange flowers for their same-sex wedding in 2013.

Shortly after the ruling, Stutzman announced that she and her lawyers would continue the case up through the Supreme Court, according to BuzzFeed News.

“You can’t buy me off,” Stutzman said, according to the Tri-City Herald. “You can’t destroy me and everything I’ve worked for and everything I believe in.”

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson does not believe the ruling will change if the case goes to the Supreme Court, according to KEPRtv.com.

“It would be a significant understatement to say we are pleased by today’s ruling, and unanimous decision at that,” Ferguson said. “It’s a complete unequivocal victory for equality in the state of Washington and sends a clear message around the country as well.”

Stutzman’s attorney, Kristen K. Waggoner, does not believe the ruling exemplifies equality, according to the Tri-City Herald. Ingersoll and Freed could have obtained wedding flowers from a number of other Tri-City businesses.

“This case is about crushing dissent,” Waggoner said, according to the Tri-City Herald. “In a free America, people with differing beliefs must have room to coexist.”

Ingersoll had been one of Stutzman’s regular customers for 10 years. Stutzman said she would have no problem selling bulk flowers and raw materials to Ingersoll, but considers creating flower arrangements an aspect of personal expression, according to the Tri-City Herald.

“I just put my hands on his and told him because of my relationship with Jesus Christ, I couldn’t do that, couldn’t do his wedding,” Stutzman said, according to BuzzFeed News.