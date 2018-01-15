Flu now considered an epidemic by the CDC

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday, Jan. 12. the flu is now considered an epidemic in the U.S. based on its medical impact.

According to ABC News, the CDC said there were seven pediatric flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 20 for the flu season which started Oct. 1.

The CDC warns of several more weeks of significant flu activity while the rate of hospitalizations for pneumonia and the flu continue to increase, according to ABC News.

According to CDC, this flu season influenza A, H3N2, has been the most common form of influenza.

When H3 viruses are predominant flu season tends to be worse, including more hospitalizations and more deaths, according to CDC Director, Brenda Fitzgerald.

“While our surveillance systems show that nationally the flu season may be peaking now, we know from past experience that it will take many more weeks for flu activity to truly slow down,” Fitzgerald said in the CDC update on widespread flu activity.