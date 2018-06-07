Flying kites in Rexburg

With the recent change of season, it can be difficult to find cheap activities. Kite flying is an activity for families, couples and friends. Rexburg has many places for flying kites.

Dean Turnblom, owner of Sunrise Kites in Rigby, sells many different types of kites. Buying the right kind of kite can be daunting for beginners.

“You want to look for kites with carbon frames and ripstop nylon made by reputable companies,” Turnblom said. “Delta-shaped or triangle-shaped kites are the best shape for this area, while diamond-shaped kites are more fit for the coast. The best weather for flying is about 70 degrees with a wind speed of about 10 miles per hour.”

Porter Park sees many kite flyers annually. Porter Park, named after Arthur Porter Jr., is located in downtown Rexburg. It has picnic tables, playground equipment, a splash park and a wide-open field ideal for kite flying.

“The biggest thing to be cautious of is power lines,” Turnblom said. “It is best to leave your kite there, and do not try to retrieve it yourself if your kite gets stuck in any power lines.”

According to kite.org, kite flying has been enjoyed for centuries. The exact origins of the kite are unknown, but the earliest accounts are traced back to China around 2,000 to 3,000 years ago.

Kites throughout history have been used to avert evil spirits and measure distances for military attacks. Some cultures even duel with kites by attaching knives or shards of glass to the strings to cut down other kites. Now kite flying is considered a simple leisure activity.

Idaho has a few kite-flying laws most people may be unaware of. Turnblom said people can’t fly kites above 500 feet near an airport, and larger kites can’t be flown over 300 feet within three miles of airports.

“Rexburg is an awesome area to fly kites,” Turnblom said. “There’s a lot of great weather due to Rexburg being windy often. It’s a great thing to do on a date.”

A little farther from campus are Nature Park and Beaver Dick Park. Both parks have a wide-open patch of grass for optimal wind and safety for flying a kite.

“I have many fun memories of flying kites,” said Julia Richmond, a sophomore majoring in general studies. Richmond also remembered a gospel analogy about kites.

“The string is like obedience,” she said. “It seems like the string is keeping the kite from flying free when actually it is crucial to helping it soar. Without the string attached to the kite, it will crash to the ground.”