Local food bank aims to help those in need during holidays

This upcoming Christmas, people are invited to volunteer and share time and goods with people who need a little more than presents.

According to Food Forward, America wastes about 38 million tons of food a year. The annual food waste in America is as heavy as 104 Empire State buildings.

The United States Department of Agriculture stated in 2010 processing those wastes took more than $150 million.

For this reason, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission invites all to volunteer time and donate goods to their cause.

“We exist to reach the poor with love and power of the gospel so they may become contributing members of society,” said Amanda Chaplin, event and development coordinator at Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

She said the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, showers, clothing and any essential medical care to anyone in crisis. Their three main goals are rescue, recovery and restoration.

Chaplin said the rescue mission serves a meal to guests and anyone in the community who needs a warm meal 365 days out of the year. The meals are prepared by a large team of volunteers and include a bread pantry and food boxes.

“Participating for a food donation is one of the services that needs help right now,” said Hyun Cho, a sophomore studying art.

In 2015, there were 13 million children among 41 million Americans who could not afford food to eat, along with 5.4 million seniors, reported Feeding America.

“Service like this is important in the community,” said Jane Prefumo, a junior studying web design and development. “It is an important service to donate food so we can help those in need that cannot afford it.”

Chaplin said people in the community need other people to volunteer, donate and help in many other ways.

“I can say service is like a small candle, lighting the world with its tiny but powerful influence,” Cho said.

Cho said service is a powerful tool that lets people have an opportunity to express gratitude, inspire others and allow happiness to thrive.

“Have you ever felt the warm feeling inside of you after giving service?” Cho asked. “That is the moment that you not only light your own candle in your heart but also help others light theirs too.”

For more information on how to help this Christmas, visit https://ifrescuemission.org/ or https://idahofoodbank.org/ to find opportunities to donate and volunteer locally.