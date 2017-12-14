Forbes article names Rexburg third best college town of U.S.

Rexburg was considered one of the best college towns in the United States.

Rexburg got third place, while Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Orlando, Florida, claimed the first two spots.

According to Forbes, “The town (Rexburg), which is home to a campus of Brigham Young University, came in 154th place in the social environment category—in fact, it was found to have the fewest nightlife options per capita of all towns analyzed—but it ranked 19th among all schools in the academic and economic opportunities column.”

WalletHub released a report comparing different college towns and ranking the best and the worst ones to help high school seniors to make their college choice.

WalletHub compared more than 400 cities in the United States “of varying sizes based on 28 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.”

On the wallet friendliness scale, BYU-Idaho was ranked second.

Provo, Utah, ranked fourth in the report. Arlington, Virginia, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Germantown, Maryland, were considered the three worst college towns in the United States, WalletHub informed.