Former BYU-Idaho paramedic student pleads guilty to three felony charges

A former BYU-Idaho paramedic student has pled guilty to three felony charges of obtaining a controlled substance by deception, misrepresentation, fraud or forgery.

Nicholas Sherman, 29, was arrested and charged in 2016 after police discovered he had managed to write several fraudulent prescriptions while interning at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, according to East Idaho News.

All the prescriptions were for hydrocodone, according to East Idaho News.

Illegal drug use has been on the rise in Rexburg in recent months.

An analysis of Rexburg Daily Police logs from September 2016 to February 2017 showed an increase in controlled substance crimes.

From September to November of 2016, there were only 15 controlled substance crimes, but from December to February of 2017, Rexburg Police reported 27.

“On any given day in Idaho there are 70,768 marijuana users and 30,990 individuals who abuse prescription medications,” according to northpointrecovery.com, a drug rehabilitation center.