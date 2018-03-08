Former felon turned motivational speaker comes to share experiences with BYU-Idaho students

Former felon, Stephanie Taylor-Silva received full pardons in both Idaho and Montana. She will be coming to BYU-Idaho on March 9 at 2 p.m. Taylor-Silva will be speaking in the Jacob Spori building in room 35.

She will give a TED talk speech that she will later be presenting at the TEDx Idaho Falls. Following the TED talk, Taylor-Silva will leave time for questions.

According to Post Register, Taylor-Silva was arrested for drug trafficking at age 19. When she was 25 she was convicted of possession of a controlled substance. Taylor-Silva escaped to California and was convicted of possession with intent to deliver. At the time, she was addicted to both meth and cocaine.

According to Post Register, Taylor-Silva now works as a mentor for the Free2Succeed Mentorship Program.