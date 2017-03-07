Former Marine court martial for not removing Bible versus

Lance Corporal Monifa Sterling was court–martialed in 2014 after she displayed scripture verses on her workplace desk. Her supervisor told her to remove it stating she “didn’t like (their) tone,” according to The Gospel Herald.

The scripture was an adaptation of Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” Fox News reported.

Sterling represented herself in her court–martial, invoking the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a law that prohibits, “substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion,” reported The Gospel Herald.

Sterling was demoted from Lance Corporal to Private and received a dishonorable discharge for six charges of noncompliance tracing back before the issue of bible verses in the workplace, reported Fox News.

The bad conduct discharge was upheld in August 2016 in the U.S. Court of Appeals where Sterling was represented by the First Liberty Institute, a legal organization that fights for religious freedom, according to The Washington Times.

Now, three years later, seven parties have filed “friend of the court” documents in support of Sterling at the Supreme Court level, asking them to review her case, reported The Gospel Herald.

The parties include the first Army Sikh to serve in uniform with a beard and turban, Lieutenant Colonel Kamal S. Kalsi, 13 retired army generals, 36 members of congress, 14 states’ attorney generals and more.