Former Ricks show choir sings on

Typically, one would find a conductor front and center leading a choir. When to begin, finish, sing forte or piano. But not From the Heart, a student-run choir here in Rexburg. The conductor is in the choir with them.

From the Heart asks listeners to do one thing during the performance: listen to the spirit and what it is telling you.

For the past 15 years, From the Heart has been putting on firesides every Sunday for the Rexburg community.

On Sunday, June 4, they held their first performance of the semester.

Their overall purpose is to share their testimonies of Jesus Christ through song.

“We want to draw its members and those who we sing to closer to Jesus Christ,” said Jessica Linford, a former member of the choir and a junior studying business management. “When From the Heart performs, there is no conductor that stands in front of the choir, and that is because we do not want anything in the way of the members sharing their testimonies with the audience.”

Jessica was also the previous choir conductor.

Jessica said From the Heart used to be a show choir back when BYU-Idaho was Ricks College. When the school changed to BYU-I, the college elected to end all show choirs.

However, the students participating in the show choir did not want it to end, regardless of if it was run through the college or not.

“The students involved in the program were not willing to be done with it, so they got together and decided to keep it running on student power alone,” Jessica said.

The choir is primarily made up of BYU-I students. Anyone is welcome to audition. Whether you think you are tone deaf or not very musically inclined, auditions are based upon the Spirit.

“The only thing required is a desire to share your testimony,” Jessica said.

The process is simple. At the beginning of the semester, those wanting to audition come prepared with their favorite hymn. They sing the hymn to the presidency of the choir, which changes every year, and the presidency decides based upon the spirit.

“Having the best singing voice is not a requirement,” Jessica said.

Jessica recalls when she was in the presidency. There would be people with incredible singing voices and some with mediocre singing voices.

Jessica said often times, those who had mediocre voices had great potential and a lot of room to grow and improve, so they would typically get the spot.

Marcus Moyer, a senior studying social work, is the pianist this semester for the choir. He auditioned this semester by singing “Lead Kindly Light.”

Moyer said one of his favorite parts about being in the choir is the people he gets to know along the way.

“There are many, many good people in the group,” Moyer said. “But more, you have the ability to testify of Christ. It’s just an opportunity to serve those around me.”