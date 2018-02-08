Four free services to know when things go wrong on campus

The BYU-Idaho Public Safety office can help students in many ways, and they are open 24/7. Here are four free services listed on the Public Safety website:

Cables used to jumpstart a car.

1. Jump-starts

Car battery dead? It happens to the best of us. Give the Public Safety office a ring and an officer will run over as soon as possible to jump-start any car on university-owned property.

Campus Security officer removes keys locked in a car.

2. Lockouts

Sometimes in the rush of student life, keys get locked in cars. Never fear — with just a phone call, a safety officer with the tools to get keys out of any car will come to the rescue anywhere on university-owned property.

Student walks home by herself.

3. Safety Escort

If you feel uncomfortable or nervous walking across campus at night, there’s no need to walk alone. After dark, uniformed officers will escort students to anywhere within one block of campus.

Keys in a locked door.

4. Let-ins

If a building that is scheduled to be open is locked, a security officer can unlock it for you. For on-campus housing, the Public Safety office informs that officers can also help if you get locked out of your apartment building.

You can reach the Public Safety office anytime at (208) 496-3000.

