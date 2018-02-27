Four missionaries in Spain injured in crash

Four missionaries and the man driving the vehicle the Elders were in were injured in a crash with a truck on the evening of Feb. 26 in Spain according to Deseret News.

The missionaries had been teaching the driver and he is in serious condition, along with two of the elders. Elder Mason Heninger, 20, of Cardston, Canada, and Elder Gabriel Inesta Olmo, 19, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, required surgery, Deseret News reported.

According to Deseret News, the two other missionaries, Elder Caden Randall, 18, of Kaysville, Utah, and Elder Hunter Bushman, 19, of Farmington, Utah, sustained minor injuries.