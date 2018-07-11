Four places you won’t expect to see wildlife

Recently in southeast Idaho, there have been reports of wild animals on the loose. One would usually think about Yellowstone or a zoo if wildlife is mentioned. These are four other areas where wild animals have been spotted.

Moose on the loose

On June 25, there were sightings of a moose on the loose in Rigby. Law enforcement says to be careful when near the animal, according to Local News 8.

If you ever encounter a moose on the loose in your neighborhood, quick tips from the Appalachian Mountain Club could come in handy.

“Often the moose simply leaves the area to avoid the threat, but sometimes it responds aggressively to make you leave the area instead,” said Matt Heid, a blogging gear guru.

According to the article, moose give various warning signs if a human gets too close. Signs range from ears being laid back, smacking of the lips, to even urinating on their hind legs. It goes on to say that they can be aggressive at any time. If this is the case, run, do not stand your ground and evade the charging animal.

Black Bear becomes acquainted with new home

As the famous Disney song “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book goes, “I couldn’t be fonder of my big home,” Baloo sung.

This black bear found his new home as he broke into Zoo Idaho in Pocatello on July 3. The Rexburg Standard Journal reported on Tuesday, July 3, that a black bear was seen climbing a tree within the zoo.

Grizzly Bear gone missing

On Friday, June 29, Idaho Fish and Game officers responded to an injured grizzly that had reportedly gone missing.

“We received a report from a camper in the McGarry Canyon area that said he had sighted the bear,” said Jim White, a Fish and Game regional supervisor, in a press release.

Wildlife officials have placed several traps in the area in an effort to capture the injured grizzly. White encourages people to be cautious if they encounter the grizzly.

Hornbill Flies to new heights

In 2013, the Idaho Falls Zoo reported that a three-foot black and red African ground hornbill had escaped.

“The zoo has two ground hornbills but only one escaped,” said Beth Rich, who served as the Idaho Falls Zoo superintendent.

The hornbill was soon sedated and caught, according to an Idaho State Journal report.

Next time you’re out and see a wild animal, remember to be calm and call the authorities. Remaining calm and keeping a safe distance could be what keeps you alive.