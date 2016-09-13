Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers heading to Rexburg

REXBURG — A new burger and custard restaurant will soon be heading to the Upper Valley.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans to build on North 2nd E. and Ricks Ave. near Papa Murphy’s pizza.

Alexandra Pearce, a spokeswoman for Freddy’s, tells EastIdahoNews.com that area franchisee Brad Williams and his team are in the review and approval process with the city of Rexburg.

“The final plans are expected to be delivered to the city this week,” Pearce says. “We expect the city review/approval process to be completed by the end of September.”

This will be the third Freddy’s restaurant in east Idaho. The fast food eatery has locations in Idaho Falls and Chubbuck.

This article was originally published by East Idaho News.

