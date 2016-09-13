East Idaho News (Koko Hunt)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers heading to Rexburg


REXBURG — A new burger and custard restaurant will soon be heading to the Upper Valley.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans to build on North 2nd E. and Ricks Ave. near Papa Murphy’s pizza.

Alexandra Pearce, a spokeswoman for Freddy’s, tells EastIdahoNews.com that area franchisee Brad Williams and his team are in the review and approval process with the city of Rexburg.

“The final plans are expected to be delivered to the city this week,” Pearce says. “We expect the city review/approval process to be completed by the end of September.”

This will be the third Freddy’s restaurant in east Idaho. The fast food eatery has locations in Idaho Falls and Chubbuck.

This article was originally published by East Idaho News.

'Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steak Burgers heading to Rexburg' have 3 comments

  1. September 14, 2016 @ 4:21 pm Britta Obenchain

    How exciting! I used to travel all the way up to Idaho Falls just so I could eat at Freddy’s; it’ll be a nice change to have one here, instead.

    Reply

  2. September 15, 2016 @ 12:54 pm Jake

    Oh happy day! Some variety in Rexburg!

    Reply

  3. September 15, 2016 @ 4:11 pm Nina Janne

    Yay!! It’s always exciting when Rexburg gets a new fast food restaurant.

    Reply

