Funeral arrangements for President Monson announced

Funeral services for President Thomas S. Monson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be held on Jan. 12, in the Conference Center, at noon MST.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the services will be open for people ages 8 and older. On Jan. 11, there will be a public viewing open to all ages in the Conference Center, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Monson died on Jan. 2 from “causes incident to age” in Salt Lake, Utah, at age 90.

“Those who attend the funeral services at the Conference Center (which seats 21,000 people) must be in their seats no later than 11:30 a.m.,” according to Mormon Newsroom. “Seating is open and on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow seating with large-screen viewing of the proceedings will be offered in the adjacent Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.”

MormonNewsroom.org, mormontabernaclechoir.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), KSL TV, the KSL TV app, BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and the Church satellite system will broadcast the services.

After the announcement of President Monson’s death, thousands of members and non-member of the LDS Church paid their respects through social media posts throughout the world. They shared his quotes and gratitude for his worldwide service.

The following gallery contains some of the most used President Monson quotes: