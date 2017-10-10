Gentri returns to BYU-Idaho

The men’s group Gentri is coming to BYU-Idaho this Friday, Oct. 13 in the John W. Hart Building at the Hart Auditorium.

BYU-Idaho Newsroom cited, “Gentri is pioneering a signature sound that they describe as ‘Cinematic Pop,’ a fusion of lush, epic orchestrations coupled with rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.”

While Gentri is still an up-and-coming group, they have risen in popularity in the past few years. They have gained an extensive following on social media, with over 101,000 fans on Facebook, as well as thousands of followers supporting them on Instagram and Twitter.

Students who plan on attending the concert can look forward to experiencing a unique take on popular music of various styles. To give an idea, some of the music they cover comes from Rascal Flatts, Chicago, the Beatles, Queen, and more, according to the group’s website.

“GENTRI has performed with world-renowned talent, including international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and legendary rock band Journey at the Stadium of Fire, the nation’s largest Fourth of July firework celebration,” according to the group’s website. The group has performed at the Governor of Utah’s annual gala, performed the national anthem for the Utah Jazz, San Diego Padres, and Colorado Rockies. Recently, Gentri performed on a Christams Special with Lexi Walker, a YouTube sensation, which was broadcast to over 20 million homes.

This will be the group’s third appearance at BYU-I. They have previously performed in the Oscar A. Kirkham building at the Kirkham Auditorium in 2015 and 2016.

During the previous concerts, Don Sparhawk, coordinator of the Center Stage Performing Arts Series, said there were approximately 700 spectators at each showing.

“We are expecting over 2,000 students to come see Gentri perform on Friday and we couldn’t be more excited,” Sparhawk said. “It is great entertainment for students and the community as a whole.”

Tickets are available and they range from $6 to $16. Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 496-3170 or online at www.byui.edu/tickets.