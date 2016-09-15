How to get your absentee ballot

The semester has just started, and students are busy figuring out class schedules, fighting over cupboard space and relearning how to wake up to an alarm clock. Registering for an absentee ballot is probably not on the forefront of most students’ minds.

The presidential election, as well as many state and local elections, are happening on Nov. 8. To be able to vote, students whose permanent address is not Rexburg, Idaho, will have to register for an absentee ballot if they wish to vote in this historic, yet frightening, election.

Luckily, the people at vote.org have created a tool to help displaced voters register for their absentee ballot.

Every state has different rules and deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot, so while you’re procrastinating taking your syllabus quiz, take some time to request your ballot.