Get ready for Super Blue Blood Moon

On Jan. 31, make sure to look outside your window early morning to see a rare event.

NASA reports that around 3:30-3:50 a.m. (MST), people will be able to see three lunar events. First, they will see a supermoon, when the moon closer to the earth than normal, causing it to be about 14 percent brighter. Second, they will see a blue moon, the second full moon of the month. Finally, they will see a total lunar eclipse, when the moon will pass through the earth’s shadow, in some areas. In other locations during the eclipse, the moon will take on a red tint, a blood moon.

According to Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington, the best place to see this event on mainland U.S. would be in the West.

National Geographic reports this is the first time in 35 years an event like this takes place in the world and the first time in 150 years to take place in the U.S.

According to NASA, the best places to view the lunar event outside mainland U.S. is Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and parts of Russia, Australia and China.