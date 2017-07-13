Getting the bang for your buck: Rexburg farmer’s market

Idaho farmer’s markets are using Double Up Food Bucks again this year.

According to the Idaho Farmer’s Market Association, Double Up Food Bucks helps people using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, previously food stamps) purchase healthy, locally-grown produce.

“Double Up Food Bucks began at Idaho farmer’s markets in 2016 as a way to increase access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families,” states the IFMA’s website.

Jamie Ashcraft, who sells produce at the Rexburg farmer’s market, said she helped bring Double Up to Rexburg.

Ashcraft said her stall has done EBT for a while, but after she got an email about Double Up she asked for more information.

Farmer’s markets charge a little bit more, Ashcraft said, so she wanted to make them more accessible to low-income people.

Rebecca Brisolara, a freshman studying agronomy, crop and soil sciences, said the Rexburg farmer’s market does have high prices on some things, but she liked the small, community feeling behind it.

Another aim of Double Up is to “support area farmers and stimulate local economies,” according to IFMA’s website.

Both Ashcraft and the IMFA info page point out that Double Up is only valid for Idaho-grown produce.