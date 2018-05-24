Get to know the new Student Mentor Program

The New Student Mentor Program is a branch of Student Support on campus. This program has been around for more than 30 years, but it has gone through several changes. The most current version of the program includes mentors working with new students during their first semester.

According to the New Student Mentor Handbook, the purpose of this program is to increase student conversion by connecting students to their university, their potential and the Savior.

“As a student, I have learned how to manage my time and my schedule, but it has also given me the opportunity to learn about all the resources the school has to offer,” said Samantha Carey, a junior studying recreational management. “As a disciple, I have learned that I can do hard things and that I can do all things through Christ. This program has blessed my life in so many ways, and I have been able to serve others and look outside of myself and be able to recognize the needs of others. It has changed my life for good.”

Carey is on the New Student Mentor Board as a coordinator who trains and supports the mentors throughout the semester.

“It is how the Lord reaches The One at a university level,” Carey said. “It gives people the opportunity to be his hands and answer prayers but also increases the retention of the new students. Students should get involved because it’s amazing. This is the best way to be an answer to someone else’s prayer and to make friends and enjoy your college experience.”

If you want to get involved visit the student support office in the William F. Rigby Building 272 or email them at newstudentmentor@byui.edu.