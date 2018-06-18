Aproved by a 10-0 vote of the Scroll editorial board.

I once knew a baby boy who received a Hib vaccine. He became mute. We switched to communicating in American Sign Language, and one year later, he was able to speak. He continued to struggle with his speech and pronunciation, however, he never had Hib disease.

Hib disease can cause major problems in children, including bacterial meningitis which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can cause brain damage and deafness. Although he was mute for a year, he does not have permanent brain damage or deafness.

On June 12, PLOS Medical Journal released an article stating that Idaho has eight out of the 10 top counties ranked by nonmedical exemptions for vaccinations. The article shows that in Camas County, Idaho, over 26 percent of kindergarten children have nonmedical exemptions. This means many children in Idaho are being put in danger.

We, on the Scroll editorial board, believe that every child who can medically receive vaccinations should receive vaccinations.

Children need vaccinations. Not just for themselves, but for those who cannot be vaccinated. The herd immunity — when a majority of the population is immune to a disease — is weakened when few children are vaccinated. This protects those who medically cannot handle vaccines. Without it, children with weak immune systems are in danger.

As reported by the CDC, people need to continue to get vaccinated because it keeps the transmission of diseases contained.

Anti-vaccinators have existed as long as vaccinations, according to the History of Vaccines website. Nevertheless, a fraudulent study in 1998 stating that vaccines have a causal link to autism kicked off a major argument that still persists today.

We believe vaccinations may create side effects. We believe the boy’s muteness may have had a connection with the vaccine. However, it was not directly caused by the vaccination.

You can find that vaccines do not cause autism on multiple reputable websites, from the Autism Speaks website to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia website.

In fact, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia website notes that the 1998 study and one which followed in 2001, were “critically flawed.”

Yet, this belief lives on. Vaccines have saved lives and prevented serious diseases from spreading, and people are worried about side effects. Again, we believe children may develop autism or other side effects after they are vaccinated, but that could be due to several factors. It’s debatable whether it’s age, environment, genetics, etc.

To those who worry about vaccines causing autism, we pose a question: Is it worse for your child to live with a developmental disorder or for them to contract serious diseases which can result in their death?

The possibility of vaccination causing autism should not enter the conversation.

Do not stop vaccinating out of the naïve worry that it may cause autism; it does not.

On the other hand, non-vaccination can cause death.

On the Vaccine Information website, a mother told the story of her son in 1998, prior to the creation of the pneumococcal meningitis vaccination. Her son was 6 years old when he was brought to the hospital with an unknown illness. He was on oxygen by the time they performed a spinal tap and confirmed it was pneumococcal meningitis. Shortly after, he passed away.

The mother had no way to vaccinate her son at that time, but at the end of her story she said she believes she would not have lost him if the vaccine was available to them.

Whether or not your child gets vaccinated shouldn’t be based on opinions and rumors. It should be based on the possibility of your child contracting whichever disease it may be. Even then, playing with statistics isn’t safe. Your child may be one of the few to be infected or to infect someone else.

According to the PLOS Medical Journal’s article, “A child with (a nonmedical exemption) from the measles, mumps, and rubella … vaccine is 35 times more likely to contract measles than is a vaccinated child. Moreover, a child without the diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis … vaccine is 3 times more likely to contract pertussis than a vaccinated child.”

Idaho has many children with nonmedical exemptions, and they are more likely to suffer through diseases that are easily preventable.

Do not let a fraudulent study sway you. Study more into vaccines and then decide; but know that your decision does not just affect your child, it affects your entire community.

Yes, you have a choice in vaccinating your child. So please vaccinate them for the sake of your child’s health and those around them.

There are mandatory vaccinations to save lives, not just to take choice away. Do not let a child die based on ignorance.