Should girls ask guys out on dates?

With the election season so fresh, it’s easy to think of how different things are now than they were in years past. With certain elements of growth and progress, some might expect a change in certain dating trends. The idea of guys asking girls out on dates is a long-held tradition, but for some, this is outdated.

Caitlin Pratt, a sophomore studying business management, has experienced asking guys out and said she enjoys that strategy.

“I feel it’s completely normal; the guy shouldn’t always have to ask,” said Pratt. “Afterward, I felt kind of accomplished.”

Pratt said something that may hinder girls from asking is a fear of rejection and the fact that it is still unique for a girl to ask a guy out. She said she encourages her friends to be brave and ask if they feel it is the right thing to do.

“A lot of people I know are waiting for guys, and it’s like, ‘go ask them!’,” Pratt said. “Is there a rulebook? Last I checked, you can go ask.”

Scott Christian, a relationship column author, said guys should generally be the ones to ask girls out, according to an article on Glamour.com. He said guys aren’t used to being asked.

“We’re still put off by the whole process,” he said.

But a girl making the first move is also a confident first step, according to Natasha Burton’s article on Cosmopolitan.com. According to the article’s research, many men find it attractive when a girl asks them on a date.

“And if the guy gets all awkward after you ask him out, then you’ll at least know that he’s not worth your time,” Burton said.

Prach said that she thinks one of the dating duties of men is to be the ones to ask their date out for the first time.

“I feel like it should be the guy’s responsibility, but there are some situations that the girl needs to ask the guy out,” said Mariia Prach, a freshman studying communication.

Prach said although equality and respect between men and women is important, it is also the best when the guy leads.

“I personally would not [ask a guy out], at least on the 1st date,” Prach said. “I want him to make a move.”

Prach said there are certainly exceptions, and couples should follow what God tells them to do without worrying about other people’s opinions.

“Don’t worry about what people think about what you’re doing because it doesn’t really matter; it’s your life,” she said.

Although girls who ask guys still run the risk of rejection, Pratt said there is no harm in trying.

“Keep the mindset that even if they say no, it’s not the end of the world: that means you could go for someone else,” Pratt said.