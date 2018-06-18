WATCH: Golf scrambling in the rain

Rain began to drizzle on the Teton Lakes Golf Course on June 15 at approximately 8:24 in the morning. It wasn’t long before a cold wind sent bystanders running for shelter. The golfers, however, continued playing their game. Most were completely unprepared for the weather, but a good laugh and a fun game, or maybe the opportunity to network, can drown out feelings of misery.

Employers and job-seekers bonded as they played and competed in a few games of golf.

“It’s a professional thing,” said Will Gierke, the event supervisor and the marketing and event coordinator for Internship and Career Services, when asked about the sport of choice. “A lot of students may not be involved in it while they’re students, but when they get to their fields they may need to do it in a networking or professional way.”

The Networking Golf Scramble provides an opportunity for students to get involved and connected with employers and business people in the area. It is set up to create lasting connections that follow students throughout their career paths.

“The Internship and Career Services Office … specifically (does) career events,” said Katherine Botta, an event coordinator. “We also do the Career Fair in the fall and winter. In the spring, we try to do a more fun, summery events.”

The Networking Golf Scramble doesn’t just provide connections, but it allows participants to compete with each other for prizes at the end of the event. This was the third annual golf scramble, but the Internship and Career Services Office plans to continue the tradition.