How to have a good day, today

Everyone has bad days once in a while, and sometimes it can seem like the good days are few and far between.

Here are three tips to have a good day today and avoid bad days:

Wherever you are, be all there

There are probably a million things on your mind, but try to be present. Focusing on what you are doing and the people who you are with is a surefire way to have a good day, according to zenhabits.net.

“Don’t dwell on the past; you can’t do anything about it,” said Katherine McCombs, a sophomore majoring in general studies.

We cannot change the past any more than we can predict the future, so there is no sense worrying over it. Focusing on the now and being in the moment are good ways to have a great day, according to zenhabits.net.

Make your to-do list, then actually follow through

The concept is to do less while getting the urgent and important tasks done. Prioritize by doing the things that will affect your life the most in the long run, and get those things done today. You can’t get everything done today; the rest can be scheduled in later, according to zenhabits.net.

Success, even if it’s just one step towards that accomplishment, will give your day a sense of completion, according to zenhabits.net.

By making lists, it is easier to free up space in your mind, because you don’t have to remember those things anymore. When you put off decisions, the brain will overflow with all the choices you haven’t made yet, so make them, according to daringtolivefully.com.

Unclutter, both physically and mentally

Clearing off the pile on your desk that has been building for a week can have a positive effect on your mood. This is surface level uncluttering, but it is a good way to get the day started, according to zenhabits.net.

“I go do something fun for an hour. It’s a mental refresher,” said Kaitlyn Harman, a sophomore studying psychology.

Uncluttering the brain takes a little more work. There are several tips, from making a list to being more decisive, that can help free up brain space.

Next time you are having a bad day, remember these tips. It’s always a good day to have a good day.