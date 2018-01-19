Government shutdown 2018: Why should I care?

Due to a lack of votes for the Republican short-term budget bill in the Senate, starting at midnight eastern time (ET), the United States government will be shut down until further notice for the second time in 5 years.

As the fiscal year came to a close for the Federal government on Sept. 31, 2017, the House and Senate failed to pass a long-term budget for 2018. Due to this failure, they instead passed a continuing resolution (CR), or short-term spending bill, which would hold up until Jan. 19, 2018.

As the deadline for a new spending bill approached this last week, tensions rose in both the House and Senate as Senators and Representatives from both sides of the isle failed to agree on budgetary items such as spending on DACA and delays on Obamacare taxes.

On Thursday night, Jan. 18, according to CBSNews, the Republicans in the House were successful in passing another CR and sent the spending bill to the House, where it was speculated the Senate would not be on board.

As midnight struck on Friday evening, Jan. 19, the bill was stalled by the Democrats in the Senate, sending the Federal government into a shutdown, making it the eighth government shutdown since 1980.

So what is a shutdown and why does it matter?

According to Investopedia, a government shutdown occurs when the House and Senate fail to pass a budget and spending limits for the upcoming years. If they fail to pass such a bill, many departments and institutions within the Federal government will fail to operate or open until Congress can agree and vote upon a short-term or long-term spending bill.

During a shutdown, according to Investopedia, some of the most highly affected areas include National Parks, which can completely close or function at a very slow rate, and any office directly funded by the Federal government.

Though the Military and Law enforcement operate on their own budgets and are not affected, the private sector may take a big hit as well as general operations in the market and within banks are disturbed. In fact, according to TIME, the 2013 shutdown cost the Federal government and the economy over $24 Billion.

The reality is that a government shutdown can last hours, days or weeks, depending on the negotiations between the two parties in the Senate. Until they can come to terms and agree on a bill, the Capitol will remain in the dark.