Graffiti found in Rexburg park

A Rexburg police officer discovered graffiti in the picnic area at Rexburg’s Nature Park during the early morning hours of Jan. 25.

Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department said the graffiti was found at about 2 a.m.

“There was a large tag on the sign and graffiti on the poles,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the city has cameras to survey the area in the park where the graffiti was found, but they do not have a suspect at this time.

According to the Center of Problem-Oriented Policing, there are four types of graffiti. This incident is classified as “tagger graffiti.”

“It’s a shame people feel the need to vandalize at our parks that are there for people to enjoy,” said Jeff Crowther, the City of Rexburg recreation director.