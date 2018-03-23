Ammon DI opens its doors for the first time

Ammon’s newest Deseret Industries opened its doors for the first time on Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

“Black Friday is an understatement,” said Brooke Yates, DI marketing manager.

Yates said she is sure that 1,000 people were waiting in line.

Due to a large number of customers, there were no shopping carts available, and associates had to constantly manage trains of shopping carts back to the front to make sure everyone had an opportunity to get a shopping cart.

Inside the store, customers filled every aisle, and the DI had to pull out portable cash registers to keep the flow consistent. A balloon artist entertained children at the front of the store.

“It’s awesome that (the community) showed up in the numbers that they did,” said Aaron Kelly, Ammon’s DI store manager.

Kelly said although the number of people was hard to manage at times, he and Yates had anticipated a big crowd.

“I don’t shop anywhere else because this is the all-purpose store,” said Sharie Summers, a customer at the DI for the grand opening. “It’s like a treasure hunt. Originally I thought I didn’t need anything.”

Both Kelly and Yates would like to thank the community for making this possible.

“The store is neat, but the training program is the greater part of the store,” Kelly said. “The sales generated are helping people to be employed at a higher level.”