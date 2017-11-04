Great Value Colleges ranks BYU-Idaho in top 10

Great Value Colleges released a list of the most affordable colleges with the highest acceptance rates and BYU-Idaho is in the top ten.

BYU-I is currently ranked number 7 of the 50 colleges on the list.

The net cost of attendance at BYU-I is $8,344 , according to the Great Values College’s website.

To create this list the Great Value Colleges website started with U.S. News & World Report’s list of the top 100 colleges and universities with the highest acceptance rates, which they then narrowed down to the 50 cheapest colleges and universities using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator Database.

Ranked above BYU-I are: Indian River State College in Fort Pierce Florida, Oklahoma State University in Oklahoma City, University of Texas in El Paso, California State University in Bakersfield, Utah Valley University in Orem and East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

“Ivy League acceptance rates and prices leave many students feeling like they can’t achieve their dreams, but the college experience, rather than the college, should be the main focus,” according to the article. “A wide variety of colleges out there strive to open their doors to all types of students while still offering a quality and affordable education, beautiful campuses, active athletics programs and life-changing internships and employment opportunities.”

Great Values College’s website said that while they acknowledge those Ivy League schools sound good on paper, their list of less selective universities can be a good fit for some students that will not break the bank.