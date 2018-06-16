Growing up to be like Dad

Papa. Daddy-O. Old Man. Dadinator. Chief. Coach. Dad. Father.

No matter the name they choose, most people can hear these words and think instantly of one special guy in their lives.

Tall or short, narrow or broad-shouldered, balding or with a head full of luscious hair, these men all have one thing in common: God-given stewardship over one or several of God’s children.

Whether a person regards their biological father, their adoptive father or another man as the fatherly figure in their life, most have a father they dream to be like one day.

Rachel Medley, a freshman majoring in general studies, said her father is incredibly in tune with the Spirit. While going through a trying time with a church calling and a demanding job, he learned to listen and learn even through challenges.

“I hope as I grow physically, mentally and spiritually that I may be worthy to have the gift of the Holy Spirit with me as my father does,” Medley said.

On the other hand, Westin Marcue, a junior studying communication and a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said that his greatest fatherly example was his bishop in California. From him, he learned the value of a positive attitude.

“Bishop Tengburg’s personality, family and attitude are all things I look up to,” Marcue said. “He has been such an influential example of what it means to be a strong member of this church and has taught me how to achieve greater Christ-like love.”

According to The Art of Manliness’ website, Father’s Day has been celebrated since 1910, sparked by an idea of Sonora Smart Dodd. She sat in a Mother’s Day sermon in 1909, and she felt that “fathers were equally deserving of a day of praise.”

And many would agree. Julia Ramsden, a sophomore studying elementary education, said she believes people celebrate Father’s Day to show appreciation for the many things fathers do for their children.

“We call them and let them know how much we love them,” Ramsden said. “And even though we may not live with them anymore as college students, we’re still thinking of them and the lasting influence they’ve left on us.”

Robby Ward, a junior studying psychology, said he has also felt the long-lasting influence of his father who passed away almost two years ago. Ward said the biggest thing he learns from his father is the importance of a family being strong and unified together.

Ward said he admires his father’s determination to put his family first and how he always does whatever it takes to take care of them.