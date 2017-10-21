Halloween in Rexburg

Halloween is right around the corner. BYU-Idaho students can find a variety of activities to do in Rexburg and on campus to celebrate this annual holiday.

According to the Rexburg Straw Maze website, the maze is one of the famous activities for students or family to experience the spirit of Halloween. It includes the Haunted Straw Maze, Haunted Forest, straw pyramid, straw pit and straw tunnels.

In the Haunted Forest and Haunted Straw Maze, students can experience being scared by ghosts while walking in the forest or trying to find their way out in the straw maze.

Eric Sorensen, one of the owners of the Scare Tower, told the Standard Journal the Scare Tower is one of the tallest buildings in Rexburg, and it has attracted many families and individuals from the community.

According to Idaho Haunted Houses website, the Scare Tower has many dark rooms and corridors, and they also have a train tunnel out back by the railroad tracks complete with a blaring train horn, train lights, and rail.

BYU-I Student Activities is also holding Halloween Planning on Oct. 26 for students who are looking for some fun crafts for Halloween.

Megan Geisler, the director of Halloween Planning, said it is a three-in-one activity, which includes painting mini pumpkins, making paper mache masks and making lanterns.

Geisler said they will provide all the supplies in this event and hope that many people can come.

Another activity students can go on campus is the Frightfully Fun Halloween Costume 5K on Oct. 27 at BYU-I football stadium, according to the BYU-I website.

Lisa Robinson, the Student Activities Advisor, said this is an annual event Student Activities hold every Halloween. Students can prepare costumes of their choices and go for a few runs or walk in this race.

According to BYU-I website, the first and second place for best costumes will be awarded multiple mystery prizes.

Robinson said students can sign up at the Fitness Center desk in the John W. Hart building to participate in this event.