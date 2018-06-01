Happy National Donut Day

Glazed, sprinkled, jelly or cream-filled, today, June 1, marks the 2018 National Donut Day.

National Donut Day started in Chicago in the year 1938 during the Great Depression. It was created in order to pay tribute to the “Doughnut Lassies,” those who supported troops on the front line during World War I.

According to The Salvation Army, Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets. Because it was fast and easy, a number of soldiers were served. The donuts lifted the spirits of the soldiers and lightened the mood during the times.

Several donut shops are giving away free donuts today to celebrate the 2018 National Donut Day.