Hate Crimes Rising in India

Hate crimes against Christians in India are rising.

Thirty-eight incidents occurred in India during the first two months of the year, according to a report by the Evangelical Christian Fellowship of India.

Twenty of them occurred in January alone, according to Global Christian News.

“While Mr. Modi (the Prime Minister of India) has spoken that his government would ensure there is complete freedom of faith, we have so far seen very little in terms of concrete action on the ground,” said Reverend Vijayesh Lal, General Secretary of the ECFI. “Incidents of hate crimes against minorities seem to be increasing, and this is not good for any country.”

Attacks continued into April, mainly during Palm Sunday. At least five incidents occurred in which church services were interrupted by Anti-Christian sentiment. In the village of Sitabedi, Khandwa, India, several pastors were arrested for using “force and allurement” on their converts, according to ECFI.

“Christians are collateral damage, essentially clubbed with the Muslims as part of an alien, non-Indic faith group,” said Dr. John Dayal, the spokesperson for the United Christian Forum.

According to the Christian Post, a new attack occurs every 40 hours. There could be a connection with the Hindu nationalism’s rise to government power and this increasing persecution.

“We have been appealing to the central government as well as the respective state governments to take adequate measures to protect the Christian minority as well as other religious minorities from an atmosphere of hate and impunity,” Lal said.