Health screening frustrates students

Some students at BYU-Idaho experienced frustration due to the health center’s mandatory tuberculosis screening at the beginning of the semester.

“Because of the tuberculosis hold, I had to wait two weeks longer to register for classes and couldn’t sign up for the courses I needed,” said Christian Price, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

As part of the BYU-I registration process, students must be screened for TB due to the severity of the illness.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that can be spread through the air, according to cdc.gov. This disease is severe and can be fatal if not treated properly.

The two ways to be tested are to receive a PPD test, which is the injecting of a chemical into the forearm, or through chest X-rays.

Price said he could not be tested for tuberculosis while serving his mission in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

Price said returning from his mission and registering for classes posed a problem.

Due to his return in December of 2016, the holidays and delays from local doctors, Price said he had to wait longer than he wanted to sign up for class.

“I was unable to register for many of the classes I needed,” Price said. “I didn’t finish the process of finding the classes and signing up until a week after classes had already started.”

Price said some parts of the registration process are out of students’ control, so there should not be a punishment that blocks students from registering.

Shaun Orr, health services director, said all missionaries need be screened for TB upon returning from a mission regardless of where they have served. He also said those who have lived in or traveled outside of the United States need to have a TB test.

The CDC estimates that nearly one-third of the world’s population is infected with tuberculosis and there were 1.8 billion TB-related deaths worldwide in 2015.

Even though there has been a decline in TB since 1993, there is still a strong burden of the disease in different racial and ethnic minorities, according to cdc.gov.

Orr said the reason for this hold is to help protect the community and keep our students and campus safe. He said the hold allows the university to follow up with those who have not complied with previous requests to submit TB results.