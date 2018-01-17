Making healthy resolutions this year

It is the third week of the year and keeping the healthy resolutions made on New Years may have already gone down the drain.

Dr. Lori Spruance, professor of health sciences, from BYU conducted a study abd found that increased fast food consumption leads to higher TV viewing.

“Experts assert that the number of hours spent in front of the TV displaces the time spent in physical activity,” Spruance said, according to the study.

The study also suggested that binge-watching television may be creating negative eating and exercise habits that may be making it harder to follow through with set health goals.

The beginning of the semester can also mean the end of the healthy resolutions for many, but the school is equipped with many programs that are designed to help students stay fit during the semester.

Fit4Life is a program on campus that helps students reach their health goals by giving them access to personal trainers, wellness coaches, daily access to the gym and the Wellness Center.

Jackson Hurt, an employee at Fit4Life and a senior studying psychology, said “The program is an awesome opportunity for students. … It is a way to combine exercise, wellness and nutrition.”

Hurt said students can become part of the program for only $25 per semester and have access to meal plans, trainers, coaches, nutrition assessments that are tailored to the needs of each individual.

Anyone can apply for the program by filling out an application form and dropping it off at the Wellness Center located at the John W. Hart Building.

Veronica Garces, a Fit4Life coordinator, said, “It is a really great deal. It is what you make of the program and what you take advantage of.”

The program not only focuses on body goals but overall health, such as mental and spiritual, by hosting several workshops during the semester to help students with stress, depression, developing better eating habits and much more.

“We want students to be healthy in all aspects,” Garces said. “There is no limit on the amount of applicants accepted. So far we have 103 applicants, but we accept as many as we can; the more the better.”

The program is equipped with six trainers and four wellness coaches who focus on the Fit4Life members.

Levi Cunningham, a Fit4Life trainer and a senior studying exercise physiology, said, “It is crazy what Fit4Life can do for people and how it can change people’s lives.”

Cunningham said a lot of students come without any idea of how to stay healthy, but the Wellness Center and the gym really help them.

Most students come in with similar goals, such as gaining strength, weight loss and learning more about nutrition, and that is why the program exists. “The students don’t have to do it on their own because it can be very overwhelming,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham and Hurt both said the students feel excited about the program because it gives them life-changing experiences and more knowledge about nutrition and health.

“It has done so much more for me than help me be healthier physically, but it has also helped me spiritually and socially,” Hurt said. “It has helped me be more confident and make new friends. Overall a phenomenal program for only $25.”

The Wellness Center is also opening up a new office in the next few months as the Fit4Life program expands, inviting more to join the experience.

The Fit4Life program will also be having their opening social on Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the John W. Hart auxiliary gym for those wanting to learn more and join the program.