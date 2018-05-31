Help where it is needed

The Disability Services Office will host a guest speaker on Thursday, May 31, and will also have other events later in the semester.

The speaker, Alex Madsen-Wolsten, will discuss bipolar disorder and schizophrenia from 5 to 6 p.m. in the MC Ballroom 220C.

Students with disabilities have more options for support. The Disability Services Office can help them gain awareness of how to receive and ask for help when needed to reach their academic goals.

BYU-Idaho Disability Services Office, the official Facebook page, has several resources, including articles, frequently asked questions, dates of activities, office hours, events and uplifting media.

The Disability Services Office is available to students for questions and appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Students with ADHD or reading comprehension difficulties have a program offered to them that reads their reading material to them aloud,” said Daniel Johnstun, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering who helps students and the Disability Services Office with electronic programs.

The Disability Services Office is located on the first floor of the David O. McKay Library next to the exit facing the Jacob Spori Building. Flyers detailing events on campus are available. An updated whiteboard with the most recent upcoming event is also near the office.

“The Disability Services Office is here to help students receive accommodations and to help students understand how to receive them,” said Gaby Posadas, who currently works at the front desk and a sophomore studying child development.

Other events in the semester include another speaker, Lisa Fox, a counselor at the Student Health Center, who will address ADHD on June 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the MC Ballroom 220C.

The Disability Services Office will hold a service activity on June 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the MC Ballroom 220C. Their closing social will be held July 12 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the picnic shelter in the Thomas E. Ricks Demonstration Gardens.

Students with autism have a specific program tailored to their needs. The Autism Mentoring Program helps students with autism by providing mentors and weekly appointments. The Autism Mentoring Program is led by a student director who works under licensed psychologists from the BYU-I Counseling Center.

To participate in the Autism Mentoring Program, a counselor, the disability office, the health center or an administrator can refer students to the program coordinator.

Rachel Turpin, the Autism Mentoring Program coordinator, can be contacted at turpinr@byui.edu.

The Autism Mentoring Program’s official email is amp@byui.edu.