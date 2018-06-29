Helping students stay safe and educated

The Student Safety Council blocked traffic off while two mock dorm rooms were set on fire in the street on Thursday, June 21.

Students gathered around and watched as the Madison Fire Department parked their vehicles around the roundabout on campus.

“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of safety,” said Henry Jimenez, director of the public safety council and a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “Many students come to an event like this because it is interesting to see a fire burn and then be put out by a fire hose.”

Jimenez said seeing the dorms burn and the chain reaction helps students know how they can prepare themselves.

“The purpose of this event is to educate students what to do when there is a fire in an apartment,” Jimenez said.

The Student Safety Council hosts events every year to help protect and educate students. The Student Safety Council holds events and seminars with topics such as how to use a fire extinguisher, how to deal with sexual misconduct and how to use self-defense.

BYU-Idaho Student Safety Council has an official Facebook page where students can learn more about upcoming events, volunteering opportunities and how to become a member.

“The best way to stop a fire is to stop it when it’s small,” said Jacob Penrod, a member of the safety council and a junior studying occupational safety and health. “Knowing how to use a fire extinguisher is very important.”

Students watched as a lit candle was tossed into a trashcan in a mock dorm room. It didn’t take long for the fire to be deadly. Students and officials timed the event as they witnessed a fire, from start to finish, demolish two college dorms. After the fire burned for around six minutes the fire was put out by a fire squad with a fire hose.

A bed, posters, a few stuffed animals, blankets and a computer were among some of the things placed in the two rooms. One room had a sprinkler system and the other did not.

As the fire engulfed both dorms, there were different results for each one.

“The computer is almost completely usable minus the water damage,” said Byron Gilbert, a fire protection officer and faculty advisor at BYU-I.

Gilbert said the dorm room with the sprinkler system had much less damage to the items inside than the room without the sprinkler system.

“Grabbing a laptop or taking time to take pictures might not seem like it takes that long when there is a fire, “Jimenez said. “A fire can burn out of control very quickly and there is no time to do any of these things. The Student Safety Council hopes that students learn from this event and stay safe.”