Helping your roommates live the Honor Code, even when it’s difficult

Editor’s note: Some names have been changed

Students all over campus may struggle with keeping the honor code, or they may struggle with helping their roommates and friends to do the same.

The BYU-Idaho Honor Code states, “Encourage others in their commitment to comply with the Honor Code.”

How can you say something without overstepping your boundaries as a roommate?

“Last semester my roommate, who was sheltered his whole life, began experimenting with everything pushing the limits to extremes and began putting me and my other roommates in danger,” Benjamin Anderson* said.

Anderson said that he did not want to tell because he knew the consequences he would face and how heart broken his friend’s parents would be if he was sent home. He said he was fearful for his own enrollment at BYU-I.

Rexburg, Idaho is often described as the “bubble within the bubble” and although often given a bad reputation, it can be a good place to grow and learn to be more like the Savior.

Anderson said he held on and continued to send encouraging messages his roommates way, supporting him and inspiring him to do the right thing. By winter semester, the roommate’s life had completely turned around. He had not missed a sacrament meeting in a while and now he meets with his Bishop weekly to seek guidance through the repentance process.

“Ninety-five percent of all my success is due to my roommates that treated me like friends instead of judging me or treating me like a criminal,” said Edward Johnson, Anderson’s roommate.

Anderson said that the best thing roommates should do is communicate.

“Old fashion sit down, all out on the table discussions is how problems get resolved,” he said.

Anderson said that the human aspect of it all makes the conversation a lot more understandable than texting.

Anderson said it is important that everyone “see all our roommates as children of the same God. There is a fine line between snitching someone out and helping them out,” he said.