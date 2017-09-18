Henry J. Eyring Inauguration schedule

by | Sep 18, 2017 | Campus | 0 comments

Henry J. Eyring Inauguration schedule

In preparation for the Inauguration of Henry J. Eyring as 17th President of BYU-Idaho in the BYU-I Center on Sept. 18, students are to remember that Sunday dress is encouraged and that doors to the I-Center will close 20 minutes before the Inauguration. Listed below is the full schedule of events and tips.

Schedule of events:

1:00 p.m.       BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium doors open to public

1:20 p.m.       Classes dismiss

1:40 p.m.       Doors will close and reserved seating will be released

2:00 p.m.       Inaugural Ceremony begins

Tips:

  • Tickets are not required for the Inaugural Ceremony
  • Overflow seating will be available in the Hart Gym
  • Plan accordingly when arriving to campus. Parking will be limited.
  • Proceedings may be watched live at http://www.byui.edu/president/inauguration

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *