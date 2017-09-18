Henry J. Eyring Inauguration schedule

In preparation for the Inauguration of Henry J. Eyring as 17th President of BYU-Idaho in the BYU-I Center on Sept. 18, students are to remember that Sunday dress is encouraged and that doors to the I-Center will close 20 minutes before the Inauguration. Listed below is the full schedule of events and tips.
Schedule of events:
1:00 p.m. BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium doors open to public
1:20 p.m. Classes dismiss
1:40 p.m. Doors will close and reserved seating will be released
2:00 p.m. Inaugural Ceremony begins
Tips:
- Tickets are not required for the Inaugural Ceremony
- Overflow seating will be available in the Hart Gym
- Plan accordingly when arriving to campus. Parking will be limited.
- Proceedings may be watched live at http://www.byui.edu/president/inauguration