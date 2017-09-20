Henry J. Eyring installed as BYU-Idaho’s seventeenth president

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, President Henry B. Eyring installed his son, President Henry J. Eyring, as the seventeenth president of BYU-Idaho.

Besides the Eyrings, those attending included Elder Dallin H. Oaks, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as Jean Bingham, the General Relief Society President, and four additional former BYU-I presidents.

President Henry B. Eyring, who was the tenth president of Ricks College, conducted the ceremony. He said the inauguration is designed to mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of BYU-I.

“I confer upon you the authority, rights, responsibilities and the challenges associated with this office,” President Henry B. Eyring said as he installed the new president.

In conjunction with his son’s inauguration, some of President Henry B. Eyring’s original artwork, made throughout the years, will be on display in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery as an Inaugural Art Exhibit. The art gallery will be running from Sept. 19 to Oct. 20.