The Heritage Festival: Celebrating our story

The first annual Rexburg Heritage Festival took place Sept. 22-23 at various locations across the city. Activities included line dancing, pioneer games and a tractor parade.

“It will be a fun day,” said Bernadine Nel, a mother who works at the Tabernacle Museum.

At 10 a.m., citizens watched tractors from many generations drive down Center Street towards the vendor’s market.

“My tractor belonged to my grandfather and he farmed with it, and it’s kind of back to the roots,” said Ralph Risonmate, a local farmer in Rexburg. “I just hope that young people can appreciate the heritage of agriculture and what it means to us.”

Afterward, crowds started down College Avenue to check out over 30 vendor tents filled with food, clothes and more.

“I just think it’s a great way to show off Rexburg,” said Ed Brewerton, a citizen of Rexburg. “The townspeople love having the students here.”

One of the vendors, Rexburg Cakes, displayed its prize-winning four-tiered decades cake.

Constance Haworth, the owner of Rexburg Cakes, said she only acted as the Lord’s hands when she made the cake. If it were up to her, it would have never looked as amazing as it did.

Later, the chili cook-off had over 20 contestants in the running for a first, second, and third place prize. Marianne Merrill won the contest along with $50.

The festival finished with line dancing and a free potato bar. Many people took part in these free activities.

The Mayor hopes the Heritage Festival will become a yearly tradition that the Rexburg community will take part in.