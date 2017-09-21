Honeymooning with Irma

Bags laid heavy under their eyes as they told me about what they had just experienced. Recovery and sleep was all that was on their mind.

Katherine Saturnino, a sophomore studying health psychology, and her new husband, Zac Schmidt, were stranded desperately in St. Martin five days after hurricane Irma hit. They never imaged this is how their honeymoon would play out.

When Katherine and Zac booked their honeymoon to St. Martin back in June, they pictured a relaxing, peaceful and romantic vacation, with beautiful orange sunsets surrounding them, as any eager couple should.

Katherine’s father joked as they finalized their trip, “You know, this is in the middle of hurricane season,” never in a million years thinking his daughter would be caught in one.

Katherine and Zac landed in stunning St. Martin on Saturday, and could not wait for their adventure to begin.

They knew their dreams of relaxation had been crushed when in the third hour of their church meeting, the bishop told everyone to go to the store and get prepared for the hurricane.

Shocked, confused and a little dismayed, the first thing they did was look for plane tickets back to the U.S. but it would have cost them $4,000, which is not an option for any newly wed couple.

The bishop of the branch instructed Katherine and Zac to go to the store immediately and buy bottled water and canned food. Isn’t that what we all hope to eat on our honeymoon? Canned beans?

Katherine and Zac are locals from Denver and have obviously never experienced a hurricane before. Let alone a category 5 hurricane. They had no idea what to expect.

Their new marriage would be tested immediately.

Katherine and Zac were evacuated into the lobby of their resort. Their new bed would be tile floors which is shared with strangers.

Wood board frames were placed along the windows, with metal bars inserted into the doors so that it would stop water and wind from entering. Almost like a prison. No way in or out.

The power was shut off and generators were trying their best to support a whole island.

There were 150-200 people in the lobby. Hoping they would remain safe and untouched from the storm. It was 90 degrees in the lobby and so unbearably hot and humid.

Not how they pictured a honeymoon.

The storm hit Monday, but for Katherine and Zac, the damage of what the storm caused was not even the worst part.

Electrical wires lying on the ground, trees completely uprooted, cars turned upside down, and homes destroyed. They could handle that.

Looting. Government gone corrupt. People weeping left homeless. Families looking for one another. That was the worst part of it all.

Police officers stopping everyone, taking what little belongings they had left and even the little water they carried with them. Officers are to protect, not embezzle.

The resort decided to cut back their rations of food at water. Trying to make sure they had enough for everyone. Soon, Katherine and Zac were down to two bottles of water, and half of a hot dog a day.

They were ready to go home, but didn’t quite know how.

With little to no cell service, Zac hung the phone up with his new mother in law, and miraculously received a call from the Department of State.

They were instructed to go to the airport immediately.

When they arrived at the airport, no one was there. No airplanes. No sign of the U.S.

But just as they were feeling helpless and alone, the U.S. air force flew in C1-30’s and the US embassy came to their rescue.

Finally, a sense of security. Finally, relief. Their country sent to their rescue.

Katherine and Zac had no clue where they were going as they boarded the aircraft. Were they finally going home? Would their honeymoon finally be over?

The embassy then told them they would be evacuated to Puerto Rico.

The mission president from Puerto Rico picked up the exhausted and shocked newlywed’s and took them to their house. They were fed, showered, and had a place to sleep other than tile floor with hundreds of strangers.

They were only allowed to bring one personal item with them.

The new couple lost everything. Their clothes, their money, their water.

Katherine and Zac eventually made it back to Denver. Their parents overcome with joy that their children were safe and protected.

As thousands are not able to get on a flight and evacuate, they are left with nothing. Not even a home. Something I hope we never take for granted.