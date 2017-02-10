Hot spot improv brings laughter

Written by Spencer Board

If a student is looking for a good laugh and a date idea pre-Valentine’s Day, come to the Hotspot Improv Comedy show on Friday, Feb. 10.

“Improv comedy is a lot like sketch comedy, except nothing is written beforehand,” said Benjamin Emley, president of the Hotspot Improv Comedy Club and a senior studying accounting.

Emley said that he took a chance on improv comedy seven semesters ago, fell in love and has been doing it ever since.

“We try to build scenes with characters, relationships and conflicts,” Emley said. “We make it up on the spot and hope it‘s funny.”

Emley said the show will be a combination of relationship shows — like the bachelor with a comedic twist — and audience interaction games.

Emley said that tickets are selling for $1. However, Hotspot Improv Comedy will have a booth in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on Wednesday and Thursday. At the booth is a jar of candy. If a student guesses the right amount of candy, they win two free tickets.

The show will be Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the MC little theater.